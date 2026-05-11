/NBA Playoffs: Spurs' Wembanyama ejected for elbowing Wolves' Naz Reid in Game 4 of conference semis - WATCH

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama was ejected for elbowing Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid in the face during Game 4 of the best-of-seven conference semis in NBA Playoffs on Sunday (May 10). The Timberwolves, however, beat the Spurs 114-109 to bring the series level at 2-2 with three more games left. The moment happened in the second of the four quarters and the crowd got behind the Wolves with the shouts of 'kick him out' against 7 feet 4 inches tall Wembanyama as the referees reviewed the video of the incident.

Why was Wembanyama ejected from Game 4 against Wolves?

With nearly four minutes left in the second quarter of the game, Wembanyama was inside the paint as one of the Spurs players tried a three-pointer from the corner. The shot did not go through and Wembanyama tried to collect the rebound on the missed three-pointer. As soon as Wembanyama got the hold of the ball he was swarmed by the Wolves including and the Spurs player's elbow hit Reid on the neck and the jaw. Have a look at the video below:

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The players from both the teams, however, kept the cool and did not clear the benches, allowing the referees to take care of the situation. Just the game officials reviewed the footage of the incident, the penalty on Wembanyama was upgraded to Flagrant 2 for excessive contact above the neck and he was ejected automatically.

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Spurs coach Mitch Johnson, however, was not happy with the decision but did not condone Wembanyama's behaviour either. "He’s going to have to protect himself if [the referees] are not … It’s disgusting. I just think that the amount of physicality that people play with him at some level you have to protect yourself," the head coach said after the game.

What next for Wembanyama and the Spurs?