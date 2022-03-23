Premier League legends Wayne Rooney, Patrick Vieira inducted into Hall of Fame

Manchester United and Everton legend Wayne Rooney and iconic Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira on Wednesday were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates the exceptional skill and talent of individuals who have graced the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League.

Rooney and Vieira are the first two inductees of 2022, with a public vote opening up later in the day to decide another six to join them from a shortlist of 25 former players.

Rooney joins the select group as the second-highest scorer in Premier League history, after inaugural inductee Alan Shearer, having struck 208 goals in 491 appearances. He also provided 103 assists, a tally only beaten by two players.

"It's a huge honour for me to be named in the Premier League Hall of Fame, alongside an incredible group of players who have already been inducted," Rooney said.

The other HOF inductee, Vieira was a colossal presence in Arsenal's midfield from 1996 to 2005, dominating matches while scoring 31 goals and providing 34 assists in 307 Premier League appearances as he won the title three times.

Combining power, athleticism and tough tackling with pinpoint passing and ruthless finishing, Vieira won the 2000/01 Player of the Season award and established himself as one of the greatest central midfielders of his generation.

He etched his name into the history books in the third of his Premier League Trophy wins, captaining "The Invincibles" as Arsene Wenger's team won the 2003/04 title without losing a single match.

Vieira finished his Premier League playing career at Manchester City before turning to life off the field. After coaching in the US and France, he was named manager of Crystal Palace last summer.