Premier League: Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger become first managerial inductees in Hall of Fame

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger have been inducted into the Premier League (PL) Hall of Fame for their services to the English game. While Ferguson won 13 PL titles during his time in charge at Old Trafford Wenger won the 2004 title having gone the entire season unbeaten and being the only manager to achieve the feat.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said the two managers brought "unparalleled levels of success" to their clubs.

"The dominance of Manchester United under Sir Alex remains unmatched after he guided them to an incredible 13 titles across 21 Premier League seasons," he said.

"Arsene was an innovator who was well ahead of his time... and the Invincibles season is not only one of the greatest accomplishments in English football but sport in general."

Alex Ferguson‘s reign of success

Considered the greatest football manager of all time, Ferguson was at the helm of Manchester United from 1987 to 2013. The 26-year reign saw United win multiple honours including two Champions League titles. Under his regime, United enjoyed the most glorious period in its history and not since his departure in 2013 have they won a league title.

"It's an honour when you receive recognition like this," said Ferguson, who retired in 2013 after winning his 13th title.

"However, it's not just about me as a person. It's about the job at Manchester United and the bond we had over many years, so I'm also proud for the club, the staff and my players."

Arsene Wenger's success story at Arsenal

On the horizon, Arsene Wenger’s reign also goes as the greatest in Arsenal’s history with the Gunners winning three PL titles. The 2003-04 season in particular was a historic one as they managed to win the league title without losing a match.

"To share this with Sir Alex is a great honour for me," said the 73-year-old, who is currently FIFA's football development chief.

"It's like two boxers -- you fight like mad and go the distance together. At the end of the day, you have respect and it will be a great opportunity to meet with him, share a good bottle of wine and memories of our old battles."

The Premier League Hall of Fame already includes former legends of the game Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira while United are represented by David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel and Paul Scholes.

