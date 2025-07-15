/Portland Fire lit again - WNBA's newest franchise reveals name and logo ahead of 2026 debut

Portland Fire has been lit again - the 15th franchise has officially revealed the name and logo ahead of the 2026 debut and it is the same as the previous WNBA franchise from the city - Fire. The logo has has all the flame-leaning colours in it - red, blue and pink. The logo also, very cleverly, hides a picture in itself of a rose - as a mark to Portland which is known as Rose City too - smart, right? The rose logo also hints at subtle link with the organization's sister franchise Portland Thorns in NWSL - owned by same group.

The last time Portland Fire played in WNBA was in 2000 but it only lasted for about three seasons before it flamed out. Now that the Fire has been lit again - let's hope it lasts more than the previous one. The franchise makes its debut at Moda Center in 2026 but the fans are already excited for the jerseys and why shouldn't they be - it promised to have a fiery rose in red, blue and pink - I mean, wow! Have a look at the official posts from WNBA, the franchise itself and some fan reactions as well.