/Pole vault superstar Duplantis named ‘Ultimate Star Athlete’ for World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Pole vault superstar Armand “Mondo” Duplantis says he is thrilled to help grow athletics after being named an ambassador for next year’s inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship. The two-time Olympic gold medallist has been announced as the event’s “Star Athlete,” a role that will see him join other prominent figures promoting the championship through music, fashion, art, and film.

The Ultimate Championship, set for Budapest from September 11–13, 2026, will serve as the season’s grand finale and be staged every two years thereafter. It will feature 26 individual events – 16 track and 10 field – plus two relays, including a mixed 4x100m, with each evening’s programme lasting under three hours to capture global TV audiences.

The competition will boast a record-breaking $10 million prize fund, with gold medallists earning $150,000 – the richest payout in the sport’s history. Budapest holds special significance for Duplantis, who won his second world title there in 2023 and broke his own pole vault world record for the 13th time this week, clearing 6.29m at the Hungarian Grand Prix.