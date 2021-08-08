Tokyo Olympics 2020: Star athletes who failed to live up to expectations

Tokyo wasn't a great Olympics for some of the big names who failed to live up to their billing. Here are a few of the stars who didn't shine on sport's biggest stage:

Tokyo Olympics: Kohei Uchimura

Japanese gymnast Uchimura came into the Games hoping to add a fairytale final chapter to his Olympic career.

Instead, his Tokyo campaign became a horror story when the hometown favorite slipped off the horizontal bar on day one, failing to qualify for the final.

The 32-year-old had chosen not to defend the back-to-back all-around titles he won in 2012 and 2016 due to persistent shoulder problems, preferring to focusing on a single apparatus.

"In the last three Olympic Games I've been able to match the level of performance I'd reached in training –- but not this time," he said after the gamble backfired.

But a dejected Uchimura hinted he may delay retirement until after the world championships in Japan in October, giving him a chance to go out on a high.

(Photograph:AFP)