Ravi Kumar Dahiya becomes fifth Indian wrestler to win a medal in Olympics - check out the complete list

Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Over 1.3 billion hopes were pinned on Ravi Kumar Dahiya to become the first-ever Indian wrestler with a gold medal. However, the ROC wrestler was slightly better compared to Ravi Dahiya. Ravi made an honest effort to retaliate into the challenge yet Zavur found splendid effort between attack and defense and took away the challenge from the Indian.

But he still clinched a silver medal.

