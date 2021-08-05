Ravi Kumar Dahiya becomes fifth Indian wrestler to win a medal in Olympics - check out the complete list

Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav was India's first-ever individual Olympic medalist. He won a bronze medal for India during the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. He was a scrawny young man who took on the giants of the game with his technique and came third.
Sushil Kumar
Sushil Kumar is the only Indian wrestler with two Olympics medals for India. The wrestler won a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He went on to win a silver in the 2012 London Olympics.
Yogeshwar Dutt
Yogeshwar Dutt won the bronze medal in the 60 kg category in 2012 Summer Olympics that took place in London.
Sakshi malik
Sakshi Malik scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in wrestling. She won a bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya
Over 1.3 billion hopes were pinned on Ravi Kumar Dahiya to become the first-ever Indian wrestler with a gold medal. However, the ROC wrestler was slightly better compared to Ravi Dahiya. Ravi made an honest effort to retaliate into the challenge yet Zavur found splendid effort between attack and defense and took away the challenge from the Indian.