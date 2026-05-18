/PGA Championship | Rory McIlroy says 'shut the f*** up' to fan after being heckled - WATCH

Rory McIlroy, the six-time major winner and 2026 Augusta Masters champ, had a forgettable PGA Championship which concluded on Sunday (May 17). The Northern Irishman finished joint seventh with 1-under after four rounds but it was him losing cool on a fan in the final round which grabbed the attention. McIlroy was heckled by a fan in Sunday at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia and he responded promptly using F-word before pointing the security towards the fan. It is not uncommon for USA-based fans to try and get under the skin of European Ryder Cup players with the rivalry between the USA and Europe sometimes getting out of hand.

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Was Rory McIlroy heckled by a fan at PGA Championship?

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During the 16th hole in the back 9, which was a par-5, McIlroy's tee shot landed straight into the rough. From that moment on, a particular fan started chanting 'U-S-A' repeatedly. McIlroy, who usually replies which is game, this time landed the next shot in the greenside bunker. The fan, much to Rory's dismay, continued to shout 'U-S-A' and McIlroy eventually looked at him and appeared to say on CBS telecast 'Shut the f*** up' before pointing the fan to security. Whether the fan was taken out of golf course or not, is not known. Have a look at the video of the incident below:

What did Rory say about his performance at PGA Championship?

McIlroy has won the PGA Championship two times - 2012 and 2014 - making it more than a decade that he has won this major. After winning the Augusta Masters last month, Rory was expected to put up a strong show at the PGA Championship but failed to do so. He was three strokes off the lead leading to the final round but ended up short of making the necessary plays.