/Peas in a pod: Williamson, often regarded as great as Kohli, also bags duck on international return - WATCH

India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made their return to international cricket earlier this month against Australia but failed miserably. Now, ex-New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also bagged a duck on his international return in the ODI against England on Sunday (Oct 26). Williamson, like Kohli and Rohit, had last played in Champions Trophy 2025. And just like like Kohli, Williamson scored a duck. Rohit, however, gotten eight runs in his match back in India colours. All three players were part of Champions Trophy 2025 final which India had won against New Zealand.

Williamson bags duck on international cricket return

Chasing a modest 224, New Zealand were already a wicket down in Mount Maunganui during the first of three-ODI series against England. Williamson got served up a bouncy ball outside off which shaped away from him after being pitched on off stump at good length and the former Kiwi skipper couldn't help but nick it behind for the keeper to catch. Have a look at the wicket below:

This is Williamson's first duck in international cricket since 2024 (in Tests) and a first golden duck (first ball out) in ODIs. He was last out on a duck during the Wellington Test against Australia in Feb-March last year while the last golden duck also came against Australia in a T20I in 2021. In ODIs, he was out on a duck last time in 2016, that too ironically against Australia.

Kohli vs Williamson in international cricket

Kohli is way higher than Williamson when it comes to 50-over cricket. The Indian batter has 14,255 runs - only the second highest in history - while Williamson has 7,235 runs. Kohli also has 51 ODI tons - the most in history - while Williamson has 15.