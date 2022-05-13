PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

Match 60 of the IPL 2022 edition will see the three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday evening (May 13). It is a crucial game for both sides as one team will fight for survival as the other will like to get closer to the playoffs berth.

Talking about the Faf du Plessis-led RCB camp, the 2016 runners-up have 14 points from 12 games. They need a win in their remaining two fixtures but will be eager to get on a winning streak to ensure a top-two finish and also strengthen their chances of lifting their maiden title this season. While they had struggled for form just sometime back, Bengaluru have staged a comeback and are coming into this fixture on the back of two good wins, versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

On the other hand, the inconsistent Punjab unit are coming into this game with a defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring affair. The one-time runners-up continue to blow hot and cold this season as well with their batting combination still not looking settled whereas their bowlers have leaked runs in the middle overs. Nonetheless, they enjoy turning up against RCB, against whom they have a 16-13 head-to-head tally and have won four out of the five games since 2020.

Match prediction for Punjab vs Bengaluru: This will be the first game at Brabourne since the Mumbai Indians (MI)-Gujarat Titans (GT) clash, on May 06. A fresh surface is expected to be used and, hence, batters might flex their muscles with favourable conditions. Expect a 175-plus contest with Punjab to continue its dominance over RCB.