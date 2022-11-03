Paris Masters 2022: Lorenzo Musetti beats Casper Ruud to enter quarter-finals

Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti downed third seed Casper Ruud in three sets on Thursday to reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals. The 20-year-old, at a career-high ranking of 23rd, came from behind to beat the Norwegian Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Musetti will face either reigning champion Novak Djokovic or Russian Karen Khachanov in his maiden Masters quarter-final. Ruud has struggled since losing the US Open final to Carlos Alcaraz -- having also been the French Open runner-up earlier this year -- winning just two of his last six matches.

The 23-year-old took the opening set with a single break in the 10th game but then had no answer as his opponent battled back. Musetti, who has lifted two ATP titles this year, broke serve three times across the next two sets to continue his rise with his best performance to date at a Masters event. Djokovic faces Khachanov later on Thursday, with the in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas also in last-16 action.