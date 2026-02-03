PAK vs AUS T20Is | 'Have some perspective': Ex-Aussie Khawaja backs Pak spinner in bowling action cotroversy vs Australia

Google Preferred
Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Feb 03, 2026, 09:41 IST | Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 09:41 IST
Khawaja backs Pak spinner in bowling action cotroversy vs Australia Photograph: (PCB)

Story highlights

Tariq's side-arm action became viral after he dismissed Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green in the second of the three T20I in the recently-concluded series. The Pak spinner, who is part of Pakistan's WC squad, also explained his action, which he said is because of a biological condition.

Former Australia opener Usman Khawaja has backed Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq for being called 'chucker.' Tariq's side-arm action became viral after he dismissed Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green in the second of the three T20I in the recently-concluded series. After being dismissed, Green, while back to the dugout, was seen gesturing like Tariq's action and clearly not pleased with it. The former Aussie opener, who is of Pakistan origin, however, has came in full support of Tariq and asked people to stop jumping to conclusions.

Ex-Aussie Khawaja backs Pak's Tariq in action controversy vs AUS in T20I series

Taking to Instagram, Khawaja posted on stories: "There aren’t many things worse than being called a chucker in cricket. The stigma is real. The man is just doing his beest and has been cleared twice. Let’s have some perspective and understanding and stop jumping to conclusions," he added. Have a look at Tariq's action below:

The Pak spinner, also explained his action, which he said is because of a biological condition. "There are two corners on my elbow which make it hard for me to straighten. That causes confusion for the spectators. I have given two tests at labs in Pakistan. My action was cleared. I was confident about my actiion because I know that I am not throwing."

Tariq part of Pak's T20 World Cup 2026

Tariq, who played only one T20I in the series against Australia which his team won 3-0, is part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 squad as well. Pakistan are placed in Group A along with India, USA, Netherlands, and Namibia. The Men in Green are scheduled to play vs Netherlands (Feb 7), vs USA (Feb 10), vs India (Feb 15), and vs Namibia (Feb 18). Pakistan, however, has decided to boycott the match against India for which the ICC has warned them of 'long-term implications.'



