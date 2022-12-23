'Our captain doesn't know....': Ex-Pakistan pacer lashes out at Babar Azam after England whitewash
Sikander Bakht, a former Pakistan pacer who represented the national side in 26 Tests and 27 ODIs, has now slammed Babar Azam for his clueless captaincy in the England Tests.
Babar Azam-led Pakistan were whitewashed in the recently-held home Test series versus England. While they had their moments in the opening two matches, Pakistan lost the final Test by eight wickets in Karachi. It became the first instance where Pakistan suffered a Test series whitewash on home soil and, hence, many have lashed out at captain Babar.
Sikander Bakht, former Pakistan pacer who represented the national side in 26 Tests and 27 ODIs, has now slammed Babar for his clueless captaincy. "Our captain doesn't know how to lead the side. He selects the team. I noted in this Test that he picked Salman Agha as a batsman, whereas he is actually an all-rounder. Stokes used Joe Root as a part-time bowler in this series, and our captain simply forgets everything," Bakht said on GEO Super. "He didn't give Iftikhar an over in three consecutive games, then gave him all four overs in an important match," he further opined.
Bakht added, "This is a very big issue. We have to seriously consider whether Babar even deserves the captaincy or not. Rizwan is also an issue for us. And our issues are only increasing."
After the England Tests, Pakistan are very much out of contention for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final. They will next face New Zealand at home in a two-match Test series, starting on December 26. Amid the growing criticism over his captaincy, Babar will be desperate to stand tall and revive his team's fortunes.