/Ostrava Golden Spike meet: New Zealand's Zoe Hobbs sprints to new record, clocks under 11 seconds

World No. 18 sprinter Zoe Hobbs, representing New Zealand, etched her name in history books by setting a new Oceania record in the 100m sprint, clocking an impressive 10.94 seconds at the recently-concluded 64th Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic on Wednesday (Jun 25). In doing so, Zoe not only achieved her personal best time in 100m sprint race but also bettered her previous record of 10.96 seconds during the heats of the Resisprint International in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, in July 2023. The record-breaking run happened during the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting on June 25, 2025.

Despite facing a tough field from world-class competitors, the Kiwi sprinter finished third but recorded the fastest time ever by an Oceania athlete. The race was won by Liberia’s Thelma Davies, who set a national record clocking 10.91 seconds, while Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith of Ivory Coast came in at second place clocking 10.92 seconds.

Hobbs, known for her explosive start and consistency, maintained her speed throughout the sprint, showcasing the dedication and training that has improved her rapid improvement over recent years. Her new record firmly establishes her as a leading figure in Oceania sprinting.

What is Ostrava Golden Spike?

The Ostrava Golden Spike first started in 1961 is an important event on the athletics calendar, attracting top athletes from around the world. Known as Zlata tretra in Czech, this annual athletics competition takes place at the Mestsky Stadion in Ostrava-Vítkovice in Czech Republic. It is part of the IAAF World Challenge Meetings and is classified as a Gold-level event on the World Athletics Continental Tour, making it one of the premier events just after the Diamond League.