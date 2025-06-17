On top of ICC ODI ranking after 6 years - Ahead of England white-ball tour, Smriti Mandhana regains top spot among batters

India women's star opener Smriti Mandhana has climbed back to the top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters. This is the first time since 2019 that Mandhana, with 727 rating points, is ranked No. 1.

Mandhana’s last two ODI innings were in May where she scored 51 against South Africa and 116 in the final against hosts Sri Lanka in the tri-series.

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, who lost 17 points, has dropped to joint-second with England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt, both have 717 points each.

Wolvaardt has played five ODIs in 2025 so far with an average of 28.20 and a best score of 46. In the ongoing series against West Indies, she has scored 27 and 28 in the first two matches.

Also Read - 'It's not fair...,' Bumrah reveals reason behind not becoming India's Test captain

England’s Amy Jones and Australia’s Ellyse Perry, with 689 and 684 points respectively, complete the top five in the list. Mandhana is the only Indian player in the top 10. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur are other Indian players in top 20 and stand at 15th and 16th place, respectively.

The bowling rankings saw no change at the top as England’s Sophie Ecclestone remains the No. 1 bowler. She is ahead of Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt. West Indies spinner Afy Fletcher though, moved up four spots to 19th after taking four wickets against South Africa in the second ODI at Barbados.

There were no changes in the all-rounders top10 list as Gardner stays at no. 1, followed by West Indies’ Hayley Matthews and South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp.

Smriti Mandhana will now tour England with team India for a series including five T20Is and three ODIs with the first T20I set to be played on June 28.