Official in suspended PSG-Basaksehir game banned for rest of season - UEFA

A match official in the December Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir that was suspended after allegations of racism has been banned for the rest of the season for "inappropriate behaviour", UEFA announced on Monday.

Sebastian Coltescu, from Romania, was banned from carrying out "any referee's function until the end of the 2020/21 season, i.e. until 30 June 2021" for "inappropriate behaviour" but was not found to have breached UEFA articles covering racism and other discriminatory conduct.

The game was stopped, and then finished a day later, after a touchline argument erupted over accusations Coltescu, who was the fourth official, had described Basaksehir's Cameroonian assistant coach Pierre Webo as "black", or "negru" in Romanian.