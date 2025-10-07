/Week 5: Did Chiefs win on Monday Night Football? No, QB Lawrence scored stumbling TD to take Jaguars home - WATCH

Jaguars QB Lawrence was stepped on by his own teammate before the final snap was collected properly. The QB stumbled twice but the offensive line held up against a collapsing pocket before Lawrence found a way to reach the end zone and score the game-winning go-ahead rushing TD.
The NFL Monday Night Football Week 5 went down to the wire before the Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence held it together and scored a go-ahead rushing touchdown to win it against the Kansas City Chiefs. So no, the Chiefs did not win the Monday Night Football and fell to a 2-3 record after the first five games. The Jaguars, however, did not have it easy and almost lost it before Lawrence kept his composure in the collapsing pocket just one yard from the Chiefs' end zone.
The Chiefs were almost winning on Monday Night Football in Week 5 but the Jaguars clawed their way back. With 30 seconds left on the clock in the regulation time, the Jaguars were at the Chiefs' one-yard line and four downs available to make the play with scores at 28-24 in the Chiefs' favour.
Also Read - Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez was stabbed during altercation with 69-year-old truck driver and is now facing prison time
What happened next was unimaginable. Jaguars QB Lawrence was stepped on by his own teammate, right guard Patrick Mekari, before the snap was collected properly. The QB stumbled twice but the offensive line held up against a collapsing pocket before Lawrence found a way to reach the end zone and score the game-winning go-ahead rushing touchdown. The Jaguars won 31-28.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was 29 of 41 in pass completion for 318 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Jaguars QB Lawrence, meanwhile, was 18 of 25 for 221 yards with same one touchdown and one interception. Both the QBs were best rushers for their respective team on the nigh as well. Mahomes managed 60 rushing yards in six carries and scored a touchdown while Lawrence managed 54 yards in 10 carries but scored two touchdowns.