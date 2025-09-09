NFL Week 1, MNF: McCarthy takes Vikings past Bears with 4th quarter heroics - WATCH

NFL Week 1, MNF: Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy threw two touchdown passes and rushed for one in the final quarter of the game as Minnesota not only erased an 11-point deficit but won 27-24 against the Chicago Bears.
J.J. McCarthy led a stunning comeback for the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 1 Monday Night Football (MNF) game against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings scores three touchdowns in the last quarter, all courtesy their quarterback McCarthy and won it 27-24 against the Bears to kickoff their season with a win. The comeback is also special as the Vikings erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Bears who were leading the game 17-6 by the end of third quarter.
After being picked off for a touchdown in the third quarter by former Viking Nahshon Wright, McCarthy had little time to right the wrong and he came clutch in the pressure situation. He threw two touchdown passes to go with a rushing TD in the fourth quarter and below is the breakdown of those plays:
12:13 - McCarthy throws a 13-yard TD pass to Justin Jefferson to bring Vikings at 17-12 but the two-point conversion attempt fails.
09:46 - McCarthy throws a 27-yard TD pass to Aaron Jones Sr. and this time Adam Thielen converts on two-point attempt to take Vikings at 20-17.
02:53 - McCarthy makes a 14-yard run for third TD of the quarter and Will Reichard kicks for a point. Vikings now in lead 27-17.
The Bears did manage a touchdown of their own in the final quarter but failed to win the game.
Bears QB Caleb Williams completed 21 of 35 passes for 210 passing yards and on touchdown pass. He also added 58 rushing yards in six carries as well as one touchdown. As for the Vikings, McCarthy completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. McCarthy also carried the ball twice for 25 rushing yards and one touchdown.