NFL Week 1, MNF: McCarthy takes Vikings past Bears with 4th quarter heroics - WATCH

J.J. McCarthy led a stunning comeback for the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 1 Monday Night Football (MNF) game against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings scores three touchdowns in the last quarter, all courtesy their quarterback McCarthy and won it 27-24 against the Bears to kickoff their season with a win. The comeback is also special as the Vikings erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Bears who were leading the game 17-6 by the end of third quarter.

McCarthy outshines Vikings in 4th quarter

After being picked off for a touchdown in the third quarter by former Viking Nahshon Wright, McCarthy had little time to right the wrong and he came clutch in the pressure situation. He threw two touchdown passes to go with a rushing TD in the fourth quarter and below is the breakdown of those plays:

12:13 - McCarthy throws a 13-yard TD pass to Justin Jefferson to bring Vikings at 17-12 but the two-point conversion attempt fails.

09:46 - McCarthy throws a 27-yard TD pass to Aaron Jones Sr. and this time Adam Thielen converts on two-point attempt to take Vikings at 20-17.

02:53 - McCarthy makes a 14-yard run for third TD of the quarter and Will Reichard kicks for a point. Vikings now in lead 27-17.

The Bears did manage a touchdown of their own in the final quarter but failed to win the game.

Vikings vs Bears Player Stats