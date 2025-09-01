/NFL Week 1 - Is there Monday Night Football today? Check full game schedule

The NFL 2025 is almost upon us with just three more days to go before Super Bowl 59 champions Philadelphia Eagles take on divisional rivals Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 4 (Sep 5 in India). Between the two teams, it is the Cowboys which would have to find their groove quickly, especially in wake of Micah Parsons trade. The Eagles, being the Super Bowl defending champions, would be under pressure too to start good but at least they are at home more unlike the Cowboys.

Here's the complete NFL Week 1 Schedule

Is there NFL Monday Night Football today - NFL games on Sep 1

No, unfortunately there's no Monday Night Football game today on September 1. But the good thing is that it is the last Monday for the next 18 weeks with no games.

September 4, Thursday Night Football NFL Week 1

Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 PM ET on Sep 4 (5:50 AM, Sep 5 in India)

September 5, Friday Night Football NFL Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Charges in Brazil, 8 PM ET (5:30 PM, Sep 6 in India)

September 7, Sunday Night Football NFL Week 1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 PM ET (10:30 PM, Sep 7 in India)

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, 1 PM ET (10:30 PM, Sep 7 in India)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets, 1 PM ET (10:30 PM, Sep 7 in India)

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 1 PM ET (10:30 PM, Sep 7 in India)

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 1 PM ET (10:30 PM, Sep 7 in India)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 PM ET (10:30 PM, Sep 7 in India)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 PM ET (10:30 PM, Sep 7 in India)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 PM ET (10:30 PM, Sep 7 in India)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 4:05 PM ET (1:35 AM, Sep 8 in India)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM ET (1:35 AM, Sep 8 in India)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 PM ET (1:55 AM, Sep 8 in India)

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM ET (1:55 AM, Sep 8 in India)

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 7:20 PM ET

September 8, Monday Night Football NFL Week 1