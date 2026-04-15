/NFL reporter Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic after photos with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel at Arizona resort

National Football League (NFL) reporter Dianna Russini has resigned from The Athletic less than a week after photos of her with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at an Arizona resort triggered an internal review at the New York Times-owned sports outlet. The New York Post first published images showing Vrabel and Russini at a Sedona hotel, reporting they were taken ahead of the NFL owners' meetings held in Phoenix starting March 29.

In response to the controversy, Russini defended her professional record and pushed back on speculation surrounding the photos. “I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published. When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts,” Russini said in a letter sent Tuesday to Athletic Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg.

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Vrabel and Russini, both married, previously issued statements to the Post downplaying the nature of the images. Russini said they don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Vrabel told the newspaper: “Those photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable.”

Vrabel did not attend New England’s pre-draft news conference on Monday.