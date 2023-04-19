NFL: Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin says he's 'fit to play' three months after on-field cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on January 2 during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, announced that he's fit to play again.

Hamlin joined the Bills' voluntary workouts this weeks, is still seeing the specialists but said that he plans to make a comeback to the league after being cleared for full football activity, nearly three and a half months after the incident.

“I’m here to announce I plan on making a comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, I’ve been on a journey, and I’ve seen some of the top professionals across the country. And their answers to me were all the same. This event was lifechanging, but it’s not the end of my story,” said Hamlin during a press conference on Tuesday.

“Not to sound cliché, but the wild moment is just every day, being able to wake up, take deep breaths and live a peaceful life, to have a family, to have people around me that care about me. And for those people to still have me in their lives,” Hamlin added.

“They almost lost me. I died on national TV in front of the whole world. So, I see it from all perspectives. So, for them to still have me around and for me to still have them, it still goes both ways,” he further said.

Hamlin informed during the press conference that he suffered from commotio cordis which was the cause of this cardiac arrest. The commotio cordis, according to the American Heart Association, starts with a blow to the chest at a precise spot at just a not so accurate time in the heartbeat.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane also said that all the three specialists who evaluated Hamlin have cleared cleared to start the football activities.

"They’re all in agreement – it’s not two to one or three to one or anything like that – they’re all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared to resume full activities just like anyone else that was coming back from an injury," said Beane at the press conference. Listen in here:

Per GM Brandon Beane, Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities.@HamlinIsland is in Buffalo and in a great headspace. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/wa2ZfGm8mX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023 ×

Hamlin was picked by the Buffalo Bills in 2021 NFL draft and has two more years left on his rookie contract.

