The NFL announced its seven-game international slate of contests for the 2025 season on Tuesday, setting teams for the league's first regular-season contests in Dublin, Berlin and Madrid among others.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Minnesota Vikings at Dublin's Croke Park on September 28 in Ireland's first NFL regular-season game.

The Vikings will become the first NFL team to play back-to-back games in different international cities when they travel to London to play the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 5.

It will mark the NFL's 40th regular season game to be played in London.

Other London games in the campaign will see the New York Jets face Denver on October 12 at Tottenham and the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on October 19.

Berlin will host the fifth NFL regular-season game to be played in Germany when the Indianapolis Colts play the Atlanta Falcons at Olympic Stadium on November 9. Prior NFL contests have been staged in Munich and Frankfurt.

The first NFL regular-season game to be played in Spain will be on November 16 when the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders meet at the Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid.

The international slate will kick off in the first week of the regular-season with the Los Angeles Chargers meeting a yet to be announced foe on September 5 at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Chargers' opponent will be revealed when the NFL unveils its full 2025 season schedule on Wednesday.

"The 2025 NFL season will see seven regular season games played outside of the US — the most ever regular season international games to date," NFL executive vice president for major events and international Peter O'Reilly said.

"The 2025 International Games schedule showcases an exciting selection of matchups featuring major NFL stars, bringing our game directly to fans around the world, and underscores our collective commitment to global growth as we continue our journey to becoming a truly global sport."

