'Neymar as good as Cristiano Ronaldo & Messi, if not better - Ex-Real Madrid defender makes big claim

There is no iota of doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are part of the all-time best footballers' club. The two superstars continue to make wakes and heads turn from time to time with their presence and overall abilities. While Ronaldo and Messi are considered in the same bracket, although many feel one is slightly better than the other, Real Madrid's former defender Cicinho has made an interesting remark.

Cicinho feels Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) striker Neymar is no less than Ronaldo and Messi. In a recent interaction, the 42-year-old lavished praise on his compatriot and told Jovem Pan Esportes, "Neymar is as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, if not better."

