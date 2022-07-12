'Neymar as good as Cristiano Ronaldo & Messi, if not better - Ex-Real Madrid defender makes big claim

Neymar as good as Cristiano Ronaldo & Messi, if not better, says Cicinho Photograph:( AFP )
Recently, Real Madrid's former defender Cicinho made a glaring remark, stating Neymar is as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, if not better.
There is no iota of doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are part of the all-time best footballers' club. The two superstars continue to make wakes and heads turn from time to time with their presence and overall abilities. While Ronaldo and Messi are considered in the same bracket, although many feel one is slightly better than the other, Real Madrid's former defender Cicinho has made an interesting remark.
Cicinho feels Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) striker Neymar is no less than Ronaldo and Messi. In a recent interaction, the 42-year-old lavished praise on his compatriot and told Jovem Pan Esportes, "Neymar is as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, if not better."
Neymar shifted base from Barcelona to PSG in 2017. While many thought he would spearhead the French club's pursuit of the UEFA Champions League title, not much has gone his way representing the French club. So far, the 30-year-old Brazilian has made as many as 144 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 100 goals along with 60 assists. However, his goals, assists, and overall presence haven't helped the side win the elusive UEFA Champions League title, which was very much why he was roped in by the club in the first place.
As per many reports, it is believed that Neymar has been put up for sale by PSG in this summer transfer. While nothing concrete has come out, rumours have linked him with a possible move to Premier League clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United. Nonetheless, the suspense regarding Neymar's future at PSG continues and the picture will get clear in the coming weeks.