New Zealand-India 3rd ODI called off due to rain, Kane Williamson & Co. win series 1-0

Persistent rain saved India from a likely defeat in the third and final ODI versus New Zealand, however, it couldn't save Shikhar Dhawan & Co. from a 1-0 series loss versus the No. 1 ranked Kane Williamson-led Black Caps on Wednesday (November 30) in Christchurch. Being asked to bat first, Indian batters failed to get going on a tough wicket as none apart from Washington Sundar (51) and Shreyas Iyer (49) looked comfortable in the middle as India only managed 219 all-out in 47.3 overs. In reply, NZ were cruising towards the total with Finn Allen unbeaten on 57 before rain played spoilsport and led to the match being called off.

Kane Williamson | New Zealand captain: When we have been playing cricket we have been applying ourselves. Some good stuff in the rained off games too. We knew that 20 overs would constitute a match, but we could see the weather coming, it has been following us. Daryl has been hanging out for a bowl for ages. Milne felt a niggle but didn't want to stop. Focus changes to the Test arena. Guys get a break now and that's important too. Been pretty busy. We will regroup as a Test team after the break.