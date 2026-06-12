/Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Doha Diamond League due to back injury

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra will miss the Doha Diamond League meeting on June 19 as he continues his recovery from a back injury during an intensive training camp in Switzerland. The two-time Olympic medallist, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024, has decided to prioritise rehabilitation and long-term fitness ahead of key competitions later this year, including the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Currently training in Bienne, Switzerland, Chopra is undertaking a 47-day off-season programme under the guidance of coach Jai Choudhary and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha. The focus remains on regaining peak condition for the busy international schedule ahead. Chopra's absence means fans will miss a potential rematch of last year's thrilling Doha showdown. In the 2025 season opener, the Indian ace made history with a national-record throw of 90.23m, becoming the first Indian to cross the 90-metre mark. However, Germany's Julian Weber clinched victory with a final-round effort of 91.06m.

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The 2026 Doha Diamond League is expected to feature a strong field led by world leader Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka, who recently threw a national-record 92.62m in Rome. Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott, former world champion Anderson Peters, American Curtis Thompson, Kenya's Julius Yego, and Czech thrower Jakub Vadlejch are also set to compete.