NBA legend Michael Jordan's underwear up for auction

NBA legend Michael Jordan's game-worn underwear are up for auction by Lelands. The auction that will take place on September 25 will include Jordan’s "personally worn" coats, jackets, suits, dress shirts, belts, and underwear.

"The MJ wardrobe is from the personal collection of Jordan’s longtime personal security guard and close friend, John Michael Wozniak, who starred in 'The Last Dance' documentary," according to a spokesman for the auction.

The Lelands describes it as: "Unusual item shows definite use as this pair of underwear/compression shorts was worn by Michael Jordan with some loose threads evident at the seams. Originating from a family member of MJ's "Last Dance" security guard John Michael Wozniak, it even has a dry cleaning tag inside with the last name "Wozniak" as well as a tag that says Michael Jordan, with the iconic last name on the waistband. About as close to greatness as one can get, this is just one of the many items in this auction that were given to Wozniak from MJ himself including suits, ties, belts, and jackets."

The bidding for Jordan's items will begins at $500. The auction also included the “Holy Grail” of Tom Brady football cards and "the most iconic and desirable [Stephen] Curry card in the hobby."