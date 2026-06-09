/NBA Finals, Game 3 | Spurs hold off Knicks as Trump gets booed and naps during thriller - WATCH

The San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks 115-111 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, pulling one back in the best-of-seven series. The Knicks, who had won the first two games in San Antonio, suffered their first loss of the playoffs on their home floor. The biggest sideshow of the night, however, had nothing to do with the basketball. President Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals game, appearing as the guest of Knicks owner James Dolan. Cameras captured Trump appearing to nod off in his suite, with video showing his eyes close, his head droop for roughly 45 seconds before he jolted awake and refocused on the court. Trump did not receive a warm welcome from the fans either and was booed at the Garden.

Trump booed before Game 3 and then naps in-between

Trump was loudly booed at Madison Square Garden when he appeared on the jumbotron during the national anthem, a reception that set the tone for the evening. Trump was caught napping for about 45 seconds while sitting in his suite during the game which was nothing but a thriller. Have a look at the video below:

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His attendance significantly affected the occasion as fans were subjected to TSA-like security checks conducted by Secret Service agents, a large security wall was erected around the arena, and a 10-block vehicular and pedestrian closure came into effect from 4 p.m., more than four hours before tip-off. A planned watch party outside MSG was also cancelled after the Secret Service and NYPD determined it could not be held safely given the security requirements of the president's visit.

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Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox summed up the mood among players, saying "I think the president being here just makes it inconvenient on everybody else," citing earlier bus departures and heightened security protocols his team had to navigate. Trump was spotted leaving the game early in the second half. It is not his first high-profile sports outing this year, he also attended the College Football Playoff championship game in Miami and a session at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black last autumn.

Knicks lose but still lead