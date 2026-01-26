/Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes first batter to score WPL hundred

Nat Sciver-Brunt carved her name in golden letters in WPL history by becoming the first player to score a century in the tournament. The Mumbai Indians star achieved the landmark against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Monday (Jan 26), ending the long wait for a three-figure score in the league. Her knock came at a crucial stage of the season with the race for playoffs heating up. Sciver-Brunt showed great composure and class, finding gaps with ease and punishing loose deliveries.