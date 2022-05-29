Motor racing: Mexican Sergio Perez wins rain-delayed and red-flagged Monaco GP

Mexican Sergio Perez won a rain-delayed, crash-halted and ultimately nail-biting Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen finished third to stretch his Formula One lead over Ferrari`s Charles Leclerc. Ferrari`s Carlos Sainz was second, for the second year in a row, with Leclerc an agonising fourth in his home race after starting on pole position but with his team outsmarted on strategy by Red Bull.