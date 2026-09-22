/'Mood is high': Head coach Adam Voges excited about Perth Scorchers being part of BBL's opener in Chennai

The Big Bash League (BBL), Australia's premier franchise-based T20 tournament, is coming to India with the Melbourne Renegades set to face off against the Perth Scorchers on December 12 at Chepauk in Chennai. This is the first time a BBL match will be played in India, and there's already quite a buzz around the contest.

Adam Voges, the former Australian cricketer and head coach of the Perth Scorchers, recently spoke to WION about how it feels to be a part of something new for the BBL.

"We've already got a strong and passionate base of Indian cricket supporters back in Perth, and I’d love for our brand and history to be celebrated across India, as well. This is a fantastic opportunity to bring them closer to the Club, and to the state of Western Australia. We love engaging with cricket fans wherever they are in the world, and we're proud of the style of cricket we play. I think fans in Chennai, and across India, are going to enjoy what they see," said Voges.

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The Scorchers are also the defending BBL champions, and Voges also spoke about the expectations for the upcoming season, saying: "The Perth Scorchers are incredibly proud and excited to be making history to open the first-ever BBL match in Chennai. Expectations are high, and we have a strong team. I was recently in Chennai and the pitch is looking great, the mood is high. We’re looking forward to working together in Chennai to deliver a great win in December. We’re confident we can have another great season next year."