Mirabai Chanu overcomes Paris 2024 disappointment with silver at World Weightlifting Championship - WATCH

Prashant Talreja
Published: Oct 03, 2025, 13:24 IST | Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 13:24 IST
Olympic medalist Chanu wins silver at World Weightlifting Championship Photograph: (X)

During her event, Chanu struggled in the snatch part of the event and failed to lift 87 kg but soon found her rhythm in the clean and jerk part of the event where she confidently lifted 109 kg, 112 kg and 115 kg.

India's star women weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who missed an Olympic medal at Paris 2024 games by a whisker, has shed the disappointment with a silver medal in the World Weightlifting Championship in 48 kg category. This is the third time Mirabai has won a medal in World Championships after winning gold in 2017 edition and a silver in 2022. Her performance exuded confidence, something which went missing after she failed to win a medal in the Paris Olympics where she finished fourth after entering as a silver medalist with a silver in Tokyo edition (2021) of the quadrennial games.

Mirabai wins third World Championship medal

The Indian weightlifter finished with a total weight of 199 kg (84 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk). The last time she had lifted 115 kg in clean and jerk was at the Tokyo Olympics where she had won the silver medal, becoming only the second India women weightlifter to win a medal behind Karnam Malleshwari and only second Indian women athlete behind PV Sindhu to win an individual silver in any event at the Olympics.

During her event, Chanu struggled in the snatch part of the event and failed to lift 87 kg but soon found her rhythm in the clean and jerk part of the event where she confidently lifted 109 kg, 112 kg and 115 kg.

Who won gold and bronze in the event?

North Korean Ri Song Gum won the gold medal in the event with a total of 213 kg (91 kg in snatch and 122 kg in clean and jerk). The bronze medal went to Thailand's Thanyathon Sukcharoen who lifted a total weight of 198 kg (88 kg in snatch and 110 kg in clean and jerk).

