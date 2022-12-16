Mick Schumacher becomes part of Mercedes as Formula One reserve driver

Mercedes announced former Haas driver Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, on Thursday as their Formula One reserve for next season. Schumacher, whose Ferrari great-father also raced for Mercedes from 2010-12, will attend every Grand Prix as back up for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. "Mick is a talented young driver and we're delighted to have him join the team. He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver," said team boss Toto Wolff in a statement. "We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise."