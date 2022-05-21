Manchester City's Phil Foden named Premier League's best young player

Phil Foden has been named Premier League's Young Player of the Year. Photograph:( Reuters )
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named Premier League Young Player of the Season for the second year in a row, the league announced on Saturday.
Foden beat seven others to the award, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, after he received the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel.
"I am very proud to have won this award for a second season in a row. There are so many talented young players in the Premier League and it is a real honour to win it again," said Foden.
The 21-year-old has scored nine goals and assisted five more in 27 league appearances for Pep Guardiola`s side this season. City can clinch a fourth league title in five years with a win against Aston Villa on Sunday.