Man United's goalkeeper Lee Grant announces retirement at 39 ahead of Erik ten Hag's tenure

Lee Grant, Manchester United's veteran goalkeeper, has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39 as the Red Devils' summer exodus has kicked off. Grant, who'd previously played over 500 games for Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley, Stoke, and others, signed for United as goalkeeping cover in 2018.

He said, "After 511 appearances, I've decided it's the right time to move into the next stage of my career. 'There have been so many fun moments mixed in with the odd challenge, but I'm grateful for each and every one. Fulfilling a boyhood dream of playing for Manchester United was something I thought was out of reach, so to have achieved that fills me with great pride and emotion! Although I haven't played as many games in the last four years, I've given everything to the group every single day on the training pitch and in the dressing room."

After what has been another forgettable season for Man United in the EPL, one expects many more such big announcements with players to depart United over the summer. Talking about the Red Devils' run in EPL 2021-22, they finished sixth and also fell flat in the domestic cups and the Champions League. Moreover, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked whereas Ralf Rangnick's tenure as an interim boss was ordinary. Thus, new manager Erik ten Hag has a stern task ahead to revamp the whole squad, with many departures expected, and revive Man United's fortunes.