Malaysia Open: Prannoy bows out with disappointing loss to Anders Antonsen, Chirag-Satwik enter pre-quarters

HS Prannoy, India's No. 1 shuttler, bowed out of the Malaysian Open, on Wednesday (Jan 10), after failing to go past his opposition in the Round of 32. Facing Denmark’s Anders Antonsen, Prannoy never managed to dictate terms or exert enough pressure on Antonsen. As a result, Antonsen went past Prannoy 21-14, 21-11 to advance ahead. Meanwhile, India's in-form pair Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy stormed into the pre-quarterfinals with a 21-18, 21-19 scoreline over the Indonesian pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana.

Talking about Prannoy, the 31-year-old was way off the mark from the onset. He conceded a massive 9-1 lead to Antonsen and although he bridged the gap, trailing 5-11 at one point, it was never enough to come close to winning the opening game. In the second game, the Indian veteran came out all guns blazing and found his rhythm. At 7-7, it looked like Prannoy would stretch the game but it was not meant to be as Antonsen clinched four points successively to go into the mid-game break, at 11-7, before winning 21-11.

Thus, it was a disappointing end to Prannoy's campaign with an ordinary display in the Round of 32. Meanwhile, Chirag and Satwik -- who had a dream run in 2023 -- showcased their class versus their Indonesian opponents to win 21-18, 21-19 in a close encounter. Going past Fikri and Maulana, the pair will now be up against France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar, who defeated Korea’s Kim Won Ho and NA Sung Sheung by a 21-16, 9-21, 21-19 scoreline.