Malaysia Masters 2022: HS Prannoy storms into semi-finals with dominant win vs Kanta Tsuneyama

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy cruised into the semi-finals of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 on Friday after beating Kanta Tsuneyama. Playing on Court 1, Prannoy`s defence was solid and the jump smashes & net-play were delightful. But the highlight was the composure he showed at the end. Prannoy defeated Kanta Tsuneyama 25-23, 22-20, in a match that lasted for one hour.

He becomes the only Indian to reach the semifinals in the tournament. The 29-year-old shuttler completely dominated the proceedings in both rounds and secured his semi-finals berth. Earlier in the day, Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 on Friday after losing to Tai Tzu-ying 13-21, 21-12, 12-21 in the quarter-finals.

ALSO READ | PV Sindhu bows out of Malaysia Masters, loses to Tai Tzu-ying in deciding set in quarter-final clash

Sindhu started the decider well and was in the game even at the break but seemed like she started getting frustrated by Tzu-ying`s fightback and her own fine margins with challenges.