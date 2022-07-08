PV Sindhu bows out of Malaysia Masters, loses to Tai Tzu-ying in deciding set in quarter-final clash

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 on Friday after losing to Tai Tzu-ying in the quarter-finals. Playing on Court 2, Tai Tzu-ying worked her opponent around before drawing an error. She bagged the first game 21-13 in 14 minutes. In the next game, Sindhu fought back and played aggressively to claim it 21-12.

With this, Sindhu forced the decider. Sindhu started the decider well and was in the game even at the break but seemed like she started getting frustrated by Tzu-ying`s fightback and her own fine margins with challenges.

ALSO READ | Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu enters quarter-finals with easy win; Sai Praneeth bows out

The Indian put up a strong fight but lost 12-21. Another fantastic performance from Tzu-ying and she increased her head-to-head record against the Indian 17-5. Later in the day, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy will take the Court against Japan`s Kanta Tsuneyama to seal his place in the semifinals of the Malaysia Masters 2022.
 

