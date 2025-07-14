Lord’s Test: Broad comes out in Siraj’s support over fine on match fee for aggressive celebration; calls out hypocrisy

Former England bowler and Test great Stuart Broad has called out the fine imposed on Indian quick Mohammad Siraj for his aggressive celebration of Ben Duckett’s dismissal as ridiculous, further questioning the hypocrisy behind handpicking players for their respective behaviour. Ahead of day five of the ongoing Lord’s Test, the ICC slapped a 15% fine on Siraj’s match fee while handing him a demerit point, his second in the past 24 months. This decision received flak on social media and outside, with several former cricketers calling it out. While Broad feels the players cannot play, or be like robots, England’s batting coach Marcus Trescothick said they understand tempers flaring up during such high-octane contests.

Siraj was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".



An ICC statement read, "Mohammed Siraj has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after a breach in the ICC Code of Conduct during India's Test match against England at Lord's.



“After the dismissal, Siraj celebrated close to the batter in his follow-through and made contact as Duckett began his walk back to the Lord's long room," the statement added. "In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Siraj's disciplinary record. This was his second offence in a 24-month period, taking his tally to two demerit points."



Taking to his X handle, Broad wrote, “Find this ridiculous. Siraj 15% for aggressive celebration. Gill swears live on tv & carries on and what? It’s either both or neither. Players aren’t and shouldn’t be robots but consistency is key.”

Meanwhile, early on day four, with the English openers at the crease, Siraj broke the partnership inside six overs by removing the left-handed Duckett, caught at the mid-on. The Indian pacer celebrated animatedly in Duckett’s face, even body bumping him on his way to celebrating it with his teammates, with the apex body taking a note of it.



It, however, was a lead-up to the moment that made headlines late on day three. During the infamous verbal spat between Indian captain Shubman Gill and English opener Zak Crawley in England’s first over of the second innings, Siraj and Duckett also shared words while returning to the pavilion.

