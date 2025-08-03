/Live proposal during WCL final sets internet ablaze, tournament owner says 'I am going to...'

The second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) ended on Saturday (Aug 2) with South Africa thrashing Pakistan by nine wickets in the summit clash at the Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham. Skipper AB de Villiers led the charge for his team, smashing an unbeaten 120 off 60 balls with an astonishing strike rate of 200 to take South Africa home with 19 balls to spare. This was the second instance where Pakistan lost the final of the WCL, having previously lost to India in 2024.

While South Africa celebrated a dominant win, it was an unexpected moment off the field that stole the spotlight: an interview that quickly went viral.

After the final, WCL owner Harshit Tomar was being interviewed by presenter Karishma Kotak. As the conversation was ongoing, Kotak asked Tomar how he planned to celebrate the successful conclusion of the tournament. Without hesitation, Tomar dropped a bombshell on live television: “Probably once this is over, I’m going to propose to you.”

WATCH VIDEO -

The comment made Karishma a bit awkward, but she replied with ‘Oh my god’ before she wrapped up the segment. The moment immediately went viral on social media, with clips of the 'live proposal' circulating rapidly across platforms.

While some viewers saw it as a bold gesture, many called the moment awkward and inappropriate, especially considering it happened during a live broadcast. Several users pointed out that such a comment could put the presenter in a difficult spot, questioning whether it was the right time or place.