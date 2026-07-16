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Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Highlights: Argentina beat England to reach final

Aditya Bhatia
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 02:38 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 02:38 IST
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Highlights: Argentina beat England to reach final

Harry Kane and Lionel Messi Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final HIGHLIGHTS: Argentina knocked England out of the World Cup with a 2-1 win in the second semi-final in Atlanta. Argentina will now face Spain for the coveted World Cup trophy on July 19 in New Jersey. 

Argentina, the defending world champions, have reached the final in the 2026 edition in North America after beating England in the second semi-final in Atlanta. Goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez in the space of seven minutes saw Argentina make a stunning comeback and punch their final's ticket.

Argentina will face Spain in the final on July 19 for the World Cup crown.

Until then, thanks for joining us and see you!

Good night folks.

02:33:26
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: Argentina beat England 2-1 to reach final

Goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez triggered a brilliant comeback for the defending champions, who defeated England 2-1 to reach their successive World Cup final. Argentina will face Spain for the World Cup crown in New Jersey on July 19.

02:25:59
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: Lautaro Martínez puts Argentina ahead

Lautaro Martínez came off the bench to put Argentina ahead in this second semi-final in Atlanta. His header, assisted by the one and only Lionel Messi, helped Argentina take a 2-1 lead in stoppage time. 

02:25:36
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: Enzo Fernández equalises

Enzo Fernández has equalised for Argentina in the 85th minute with his second long-range stunner in successive games. The two teams have scored one goal each with the match approaching the end of regular time. 

02:01:06
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: Argentina press after England take lead

Gordon’s goal put England ahead in the second semi-final against Argentina, with the defending champions pressing hard for a comeback. With 70 minutes done, the pressure builds up on Argentina and Messi. 

01:48:23
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: GOAL for England

England has taken the lead in the second half, with a goal from Anthony Gordon. Despite Argentina starting well in the second half, England found the back of the net, taking a lead in this crucial semi-final.

01:19:37
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: 0-0 after half time in Atlanta

The first half is over and the score reads 0-0. England and Argentina brought their best games to the field, with the two going at each other, leading to brawls and tensions. Although barely any shots at the target, the first half has been eventful. 

01:01:53
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: Roller-coaster half hour

The first half hour is done and dusted, and although no team found the back of the net, all seem high on energy during the second semi-final. Be it the touchline, officials and the players, all are at each other. 

00:50:58
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: 0-0 after 20 minutes in Atlanta

Tensions flared throughout the first 20 minutes of this second semi-final, with the two teams putting on a show in Atlanta. There is a feeling of friction in the air, as the referee remains involved now and then. 

00:40:53
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: Chaotic first 10 minutes

It was all but chaotic in the first10 minutes of the second semi-final in Atlanta between Argentina and England. Tensed moments, pushing, refereeing interventions and little football were all on display.

00:27:18
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: Action gets underway in Atlanta

The two former world champions are at each other in the second semi-final in Atlanta, with all eyes on Lionel Messi and Harry Kane. Which team goes through? The next 90 minutes will decide.

23:53:36
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: Rodrigo De Paul misses starting XI

Argentina have left Rodrigo De Paul out of their starting XI for today’s semi-final clash against England in Atlanta. Giuliano Simeone has replaced him in the lineup.

23:37:30
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: Lionel Messi arrives at Mercedes Benz Stadium
23:35:53
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: Harry Kane's record in WC

Harry Kane is playing his 18th FIFA World Cup match for England. The 32-year-old striker has scored 14 goals in his previous 17 World Cup appearances, including six in 2018, two in 2022 and six in the ongoing tournament.

23:22:43
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: Starting XIs

England - Jordan Pickford, Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham; Morgan Rogers, Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon

Argentina - Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Giuliano Simeone, Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez

23:09:44
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: Messi's record in WC knockouts

Lionel Messi has played 15 FIFA World Cup knockout matches for Argentina across six editions and scored seven goals, including two in the 2022 final against France. If he scores against England in the semi-final, he will become the joint second-highest goalscorer in knockout history.

22:47:58
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: Head-to-head in WC
  • Matches played: 5
  • England win: 3
  • Argentina win: 1
  • Draw:
22:22:06
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: When and where to watch

The FIFA World Cup 2026 SF match between Argentina and England will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

21:56:30
Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: The world awaits big game

Welcome to our live coverage of the second FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between Argentina and England. The blockbuster clash is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 am IST at Atlanta Stadium.

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