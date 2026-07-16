Argentina, the defending world champions, have reached the final in the 2026 edition in North America after beating England in the second semi-final in Atlanta. Goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez in the space of seven minutes saw Argentina make a stunning comeback and punch their final's ticket.
Argentina will face Spain in the final on July 19 for the World Cup crown.
Until then, thanks for joining us and see you!
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Goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez triggered a brilliant comeback for the defending champions, who defeated England 2-1 to reach their successive World Cup final. Argentina will face Spain for the World Cup crown in New Jersey on July 19.
Lautaro Martínez came off the bench to put Argentina ahead in this second semi-final in Atlanta. His header, assisted by the one and only Lionel Messi, helped Argentina take a 2-1 lead in stoppage time.
Enzo Fernández has equalised for Argentina in the 85th minute with his second long-range stunner in successive games. The two teams have scored one goal each with the match approaching the end of regular time.
Gordon’s goal put England ahead in the second semi-final against Argentina, with the defending champions pressing hard for a comeback. With 70 minutes done, the pressure builds up on Argentina and Messi.
England has taken the lead in the second half, with a goal from Anthony Gordon. Despite Argentina starting well in the second half, England found the back of the net, taking a lead in this crucial semi-final.
The first half is over and the score reads 0-0. England and Argentina brought their best games to the field, with the two going at each other, leading to brawls and tensions. Although barely any shots at the target, the first half has been eventful.
The first half hour is done and dusted, and although no team found the back of the net, all seem high on energy during the second semi-final. Be it the touchline, officials and the players, all are at each other.
Tensions flared throughout the first 20 minutes of this second semi-final, with the two teams putting on a show in Atlanta. There is a feeling of friction in the air, as the referee remains involved now and then.
It was all but chaotic in the first10 minutes of the second semi-final in Atlanta between Argentina and England. Tensed moments, pushing, refereeing interventions and little football were all on display.
The two former world champions are at each other in the second semi-final in Atlanta, with all eyes on Lionel Messi and Harry Kane. Which team goes through? The next 90 minutes will decide.
Argentina have left Rodrigo De Paul out of their starting XI for today’s semi-final clash against England in Atlanta. Giuliano Simeone has replaced him in the lineup.
Harry Kane is playing his 18th FIFA World Cup match for England. The 32-year-old striker has scored 14 goals in his previous 17 World Cup appearances, including six in 2018, two in 2022 and six in the ongoing tournament.
England - Jordan Pickford, Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham; Morgan Rogers, Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon
Argentina - Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Giuliano Simeone, Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez
Lionel Messi has played 15 FIFA World Cup knockout matches for Argentina across six editions and scored seven goals, including two in the 2022 final against France. If he scores against England in the semi-final, he will become the joint second-highest goalscorer in knockout history.
- Matches played: 5
- England win: 3
- Argentina win: 1
- Draw: 1
The FIFA World Cup 2026 SF match between Argentina and England will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.
Welcome to our live coverage of the second FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between Argentina and England. The blockbuster clash is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 am IST at Atlanta Stadium.