LeBron James' elder son Bronny James set to return to college basketball activities after cardiac arrest

LeBron James' elder son Bronny James is all set to return to college basketball activities after suffering cardiac arrest in July.
There is a huge sigh of relief for LeBron James and his family. LeBron's elder son Bronny James has been granted the medical approval to make a comeback to college basketball activities, four months after suffering cardiac arrest during practice. Recently, the James family revealed that the 19-year-old Bronny, who was found to have a congenital heart defect, is aiming to stage a return to workouts next week with the University of Southern California (USC).
The James family said in a statement, "Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball. Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!"
It is to be noted that Bronny -- a prized high school prospect -- is already making waves at the college basketball and was selected USC early this year, in May. However, his progress was dented in July during a workout when Bronny collapsed and was hospitalised for three days. Soon, the heart defect diagnosis was revealed in August.
The USC Trojans are off to a flying 5-2 start in the 2023-24 season. They will further be lifted by Bronny's presence, who could possibly make his USC debut as early as December 10 when his side is up against the Long Beach State.