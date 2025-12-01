/Kabaddi Champions League: Hisar Heroes appoint Jagdeep Singh as head coach

Hisar Heroes have taken a significant step toward strengthening their campaign for the upcoming Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) by appointing Jagdeep Singh as head coach. Widely respected for his deep knowledge of the sport and his ability to connect with players, Jagdeep brings a calm yet impactful leadership style to the Hisar Heroes setup. His coaching philosophy emphasises fitness, mat intelligence, and confidence-building, allowing players to perform fearlessly while maintaining discipline during high-pressure moments.

For Jagdeep Singh, the role represents more than a professional assignment. It is an opportunity to nurture a well-balanced squad and build a team culture rooted in trust, consistency, and teamwork. His focus will be on helping players understand their roles clearly and execute them with precision on the mat. Expressing his enthusiasm, Jagdeep Singh said, “Joining Hisar Heroes is a proud moment for me. This team has great potential, and my aim is to bring clarity, consistency, and belief into our style of play. Kabaddi is a team sport where timing and coordination matter, and I look forward to working closely with the players to help them perform at their best.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rajesh Rathee, owner of Hisar Heroes, welcomed the appointment. “Jagdeep understands kabaddi at a very fundamental level. His experience and rapport with players make him an ideal choice for our team. We believe his leadership will help the squad grow stronger and compete with confidence throughout the season,” he said.