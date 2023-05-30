Jose Mourinho clears intent ahead of Sevilla clash, says 'I’m going to do everything I can to try and win it'

As Roma head coach Jose Mourinho is all geared up for the upcoming Europa League final as his Roma side gets ready for the big clash in the Serbia capital of Budapest on Wednesday, May 31. Roma, defending Europa Conference League champions will try to achieve back-to-back European success as Sevilla stand in their way. The final will have huge bearings for both teams as they both target Champions League qualification for next season by virtue of winning. Per la gloria eterna 🟡🔴@andeeborn x #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/neFo2iigNT — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 30, 2023 × Jose's thoughts on Sevilla clash “I don’t care. What can I do? Fight everyone? I cannot do it. I work hard, I try my best. That’s my education. It’s also my philosophy of life. It's not ‘I want this and this’. We have a final on Wednesday and I’m going to do everything I can to try and win it,” said Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager has won the competition on two occasions in the past with Porto (2003) and Manchester United (2017). If he does win this year’s competition he will become the first manager to win the Europa League with three different clubs.

A win for Jose will also mean he will face either reignite his rivalry with Pep Guardiola or face former side Inter Milan in next season’s UEFA Super Cup.

"I came to Rome with this objective to try to develop them as a club and reach the special moments that define the history of a club. There are clubs where a final is just one more final. For Roma, it’s not that, it’s very special. The only thing I know is that I work so hard. I cannot complain about the people around me because, with them, it’s the same thing,” Mourinho added.

Can Sevilla add another title to their cabinet? Jose and Co will be aware of the challenge they will face in the final as José Luis Mendilibar's Sevilla also target a Champions League spot for next season. The record winners of the competition will compete in their seventh final in less than two decades and have not lost a final of the Europa League. They last lifted the holy grail in August 2020, beating Inter Milan in the final.

