Jonny Bairstow slams 2nd-fastest ton by Englishman as ENG chase down 299 vs NZ, win 2nd Test & series

AFP
Nottingham, United Kingdom Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 10:05 PM(IST)

Bairstow inspires England to 5-wicket win vs NZ, hosts claim series 2-0 Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

England were chasing a challenging total of 299 on the final day to win in Nottingham after dismissing the visitors for 284 in their second innings.

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes destroyed New Zealand's attack as England won the second Test at Trent Bridge by five wickets on Tuesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

England were chasing a challenging total of 299 on the final day to win in Nottingham after dismissing the visitors for 284 in their second innings. But Bairstow, who came in following the dismissal of in-form Joe Root, bludgeoned 136 runs off just 92 balls, hitting the second-fastest century in England's Test history, off just 77 balls.

England captain Stokes hammered an unbeaten 75.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jun 14, 2022 | 3rd T20I
Afghanistan in Zimbabwe, 3 T20I Series, 2022
ZIM
(20.0 ov) 90/9
VS
AFG
125/8 (20.0 ov)
Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 35 runs
Full Scorecard →
Jun 10, 2022 | 2nd Test
New Zealand in England, 3 Test Series, 2022
ENG
(128.2 ov) 539
(50.0 ov) 299/5
VS
NZ
553 (145.3 ov)
284 (84.4 ov)
England beat New Zealand by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard →
