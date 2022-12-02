Joe Root upstages Virat Kohli to achieve new world record during opening day of Pakistan-England Test

Opting to bat first, England had a blast on the opening day of the Rawalpindi Test versus hosts Pakistan on Thursday (December 01). Ben Stokes-led English line-up went to stumps at 506-4, riding on centuries from openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brooks, and created a world record of scoring most runs by a team on Day 1 of a Test.

Former English captain Joe Root didn't make the most of the batting-friendly wicket, in Rawalpindi, and was dismissed for 23. Nonetheless, the right-hander achieved a new world record by upstaging arch-rival Virat Kohli. By virtue of his knock, Root has now become the leading run-scorer of all time in competitions comprising five or more teams, such as the ICC World Test Championship, T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy.

The 31-year-old Root has 5,121 runs, at 52.25, along with 15 centuries and 22 half-centuries in 77 matches. On the other hand, the Indian star batter Kohli's tally reads 5,107 runs in 114 games, averaging an impressive 51.58 with six hundreds and as many as 40 half-centuries in such multi-nation competitions (with 5 or more teams).