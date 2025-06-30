/Joe Root to Sachin Tendulkar: 7 batters with most Test centuries

In the long history of Test cricket, scoring a century is one of the biggest achievements for a batter. While many players have reached this mark but there are only few who have done it regularly over many years and across different formats. Here’s a look at the top seven players with the most Test centuries. Most of these legends come from cricketing powerhouses like India, Australia and South Africa.

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 51 centuries

Sachin Tendulkar, known as the ‘Master Blaster’ holds the record for the most Test centuries (51) in Test cricket history. He played 200 Test matches from 1989 to 2013 and scored 15921 runs with an average of 53.78. His highest score was 248 not out.

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 45 centuries

Jacques Kallis often called one of the best all-rounders in cricket has 45 Test hundreds under his belt. In 166 Test matches, he has scored 13,289 runs at an impressive average of 55.37. His top score was 224.



Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 41 centuries

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has scored 41 Test centuries in 168 matches between 1995 and 2012 and scored a total of 13378 runs with a highest score of 257. Ponting was a key player during Australia's most dominant years.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 38 centuries

Kumar Sangakkara, the great left-hander from Sri Lanka has scored 38 centuries under his belt in just 134 Test matches. He scored 12400 runs with a top score of 319 and at an average of 57.40.

Joe Root (England) – 36 centuries

Joe Root, England’s leading run scorer in Tests in recent years has scored 36 Test hundreds. He has scored 13087 runs at an average of 50.92. Root is known for scoring high runs in all kinds of conditions and continues to be a key player for England batting lineup.

Steve Smith (Australia) – 36 centuries

Steve Smith has also scored 36 Test centuries in 117 matches at an average of 56.55. He stands out for his unique batting style and amazing consistency. He is one of the best Test batters of modern times.