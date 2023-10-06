It’s been SICKENING: David Warner slams constant talk on his retirement ahead of Ind-Aus CWC '23 tie

Ahead of Australia's CWC '23 opener, where they face hosts India in Chennai on Sunday (Oct 8), David Warner has hit back at the constant talk in the media regarding his white-ball retirement. Warner has lost form in Tests but remains good in ODIs, in the South Africa and India series right before the World Cup. He has often stated that he will retire from Tests after New Year’s match against Pakistan, at his home ground at the SCG, Sydney. The left-hander has expressed his desire to continue representing Australia in white-ball cricket until the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies and the USA.

Before Australia take the field versus India, Warner reacted to the spotlight on his white-ball retirement and told Fox Cricket, "I just can’t wait to finish, and then they’ll have to find someone else’s name to use as clickbait. It’s incredible. To be honest – if I’m being brutally honest, it’s actually been sickening."

The 36-year-old added, "And that’s why I always put it back to the team. It’s about the team. It’s not about me and what I’m doing. For me, it’s about going out there and trying to put my best foot forward and playing to the best of my ability to put the team in a good position. That’s why I gave an end date. Because that’s when I’m ending – that’s when I intend to end. It’s when I intend to go home and spend some time with the family and live life and join you guys (Fox Cricket commentary). I can’t wait."

Warner, who is gearing up for his third ODI World Cup, will be a key player for Pat Cummins & Co in the ongoing edition in India.

He is entering the 50-over mega event on the back of a ton and as many as four half-centuries under his belt. Being one of the legends of ODI cricket, the left-hander has amassed 6,397 runs in 150 games.

Australia final squad for CWC '23

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

