Istanbul to host IPL 2023? BCCI set to announce venue by early November - Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023's mini auction is set to be held in mid-December. As per the latest development, the Indian Premier League are preparing to take a big step in a bid to globalise their brand as the forthcoming auction can be held outside India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is aiming to take the auction outside, with Istanbul being a strong contender for the high-profile proceedings. Apart from Istanbul, Bengaluru is also being considered as another option. The city had also hosted the IPL 2022 mega auction.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the newly-appointed IPL chairman Arun Dhamal has put ahead the option of taking the mini-auction to Turkey. The administrations of the board have been in talks with the 10 IPL franchises, however, a final call is yet to be out. A final decision is expected to be out in the first week of November.

Few years back, the BCCI was set to take the auction to London. However, there were resistance from the other IPL franchises back then which led to the discussion being out of the picture. In the current scenario, the situation has changed with a substantial increase in IPL revenue and media rights deal. Thus, it has forced the IPL franchises to consider the move of taking the auction out of India.

As per reports, the 10 IPL franchises have been given a deadline to submit their list of retained and released players by Novemebr 15. The players who won't be retained will get a chance to put his name in the IPL 2023 mini auction.