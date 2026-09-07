/Ishan Kishan smashes 270 as East Zone rack up 708 in Duleep Trophy Final

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan clobbered his highest first-class score of 270 against South Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final in Chennai. Riding on his brilliant double hundred and a gritty century from Kumar Kushagra, East Zone posted their first-innings total in excess of 700 at stumps on day 2, marking only the third time in the tournament’s final history that a team has crossed the 700-run milestone.



Resuming day two on 385 for four, Kishan (111*) and Kushagra (63*) began piling up runs and misery on South Zone bowlers. Mohammed Siraj, who went wicketless on day 1, tried hard – both with his pace and line and verbal volleys to unsettle the pair, but failed. MD Nidheesh too bowled his heart out with the new ball in his quest to break this partnership but tasted no success, as the two batters inched closer to their respective milestones. The two spinners, Tripurana Vijay and Shreyas Gopal, also kept persisting with defensive lines on either side of the drinks break but failed to provide any respite.

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The right-handed batter Kushagra completed his sixth first-class hundred soon after but lost his wicket before lunch on day two.

Kishan, on the other hand, took advantage of South Zone’s tired bowling attack and kept manoeuvring gaps for boundaries for fun, closing in on his double hundred.

Nothing worked for Tilak Varma’s South Zone, which had also tried part-timers in Devdutt Padikkal, as Kishan completed his brilliant 200 in 270 balls.

WATCH the moment Kishan scored 200 vs South Zone -

Just when he crossed his 200-mark, Kishan upped the ante and began scoring quickly, with South Zone anticipating a declaration. Much to their disappointment, Kishan did not declare and kept cruising even after crossing 250. Although fatigue caught up with him as he walked out retired hurt, Kishan returned following Mohammed Shami’s dismissal on 28 to rack up more runs.



He, however, failed to smash a triple hundred in this title match, after finding a fielder near long-on to depart on 270.

