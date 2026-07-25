/Is the Brazil football team really coming to Kolkata to play friendly match? Here's what we know

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is in the final stages of negotiations with Indian sports organisers to host an international friendly in Kolkata, with the match likely to take place during the FIFA international window in early October 2026. According to initial reports from ESPN Brasil, later confirmed by Brazilian newspaper Estadao, only the final contractual formalities remain before the agreement is officially announced. The publication also reported that the CBF has confirmed plans to organise additional home friendlies in 2027, particularly in cities that rarely host the Brazilian national team.

India has emerged as the frontrunner despite interest from Bangladesh, Singapore and Qatar. While all three nations submitted proposals, discussions progressed only with Indian organisers. The CBF reportedly declined requests for multiple matches in the region, citing concerns over player travel, recovery and scheduling during the international window. The proposed fixture comes after Brazil's Round of 16 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Carlo Ancelotti's side was knocked out by Norway. The Kolkata match is expected to headline a 16-day ‘Super FIFA Window’ stretching from late September to early October.

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If the deal is completed, it will mark one of Brazil's most significant appearances in Kolkata and further strengthen the city's long-standing connection with South American football. During the recently concluded FIFA World Cup, Kolkata embraced Brazilian football culture once again, with murals of Neymar and Vinicius Junior decorating several parts of the city, especially in north Kolkata. The match would also revive memories of one of Indian football's most iconic moments.